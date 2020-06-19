How to reserve your spot to go to Disney World

Ready to get back to the most magical place on earth? Hold your ears!
Disney will open the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks on July 11, followed by Hollywood Studios and Epcot on July 15, but you won't be able to just walk up to the mousey gates anymore.
All guests with a ticket or Annual Pass will be required to make a reservation in advance for each park entry, using this new online tool on DisneyWorld.com.
It's very similar to the fast pass system.
You’ll need a My Disney Experience account, a valid theme park ticket or Annual Pass that’s linked to your My Disney Experience account and if you have a Disney Resort hotel reservation, be sure to link it to your My Disney Experience account beforehand, as well.
Once you’ve logged into your My Disney Experience account and linked your ticket, you’ll have access to a calendar of available reservation dates for each theme park. If you have a multi-day ticket, you will be required to make a park reservation for each date of your visit. Families and friends can link their tickets together and look to arrange theme park entries at the same time.
There will be no park hopping and spots in each park are limited.
The theme park will require employees and guests to wear masks and get temperature checks at park entrances. There will be no parades, fireworks or any activity that creates crowds for the foreseeable future.
