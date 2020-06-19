Juneteenth celebration in Boynton Beach

The mayor of Boynton Beach will lead the community in an annual tradition on Friday that celebrates the liberation of those who were held as slaves in the United States.
Mayor Steven Grant posted on Facebook that a "Juneteenth Celebration Of Freedom" will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 132 NE 10th Avenue.
There will be a DJ, along with free food and drinks.
In what is known as Juneteenth, on June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Texas with news that the Civil War is over and slavery in the United States was abolished.
Every year, Juneteenth is celebrated to commemorate the end of slavery in America.
Despite the fact that President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was issued more than two years earlier on Jan. 1, 1863, a lack of Union soldiers in the rebel state of Texas made the order difficult to enforce.
