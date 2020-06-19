Juneteenth protest underway in West Palm Beach

Juneteenth is the traditional celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, and demonstrators are holding a peaceful protest at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach on Friday afternoon.
Things organizers ask you to remember if you are attending:
- Bring signs
- Wear a mask
- Have a peaceful mindset
LATEST UPDATES:
On Friday, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James released this statement:
Keith A. James, Mayor
In what is now known as Juneteenth, on June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Texas with news that the Civil War is over and slavery in the United States was abolished.
Every year, Juneteenth is celebrated to commemorate the end of slavery in America.
Despite the fact that President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was issued more than two years earlier on Jan. 1, 1863, a lack of Union soldiers in the rebel state of Texas made the order difficult to enforce.
Scripps Only Content 2020