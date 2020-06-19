LIVE UPDATES: Juneteenth protest underway in West Palm Beach

"Today, we observe Juneteenth which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. It was on this day in 1865—two and a half years after President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation-- that Union soldiers arrived in Texas with news the war had ended and that the enslaved were free. It is a day to celebrate African American freedom, culture, history and achievements. It's also a day of great reflection. We honor the African Americans who endured the evils of slavery, and we celebrate the changemakers who fought for equality and championed and protected the freedoms we enjoy today. Too often, it seems our differences divide us, but there is far more that unites us. Juneteenth is a day for everyone. I wish all City of West Palm Beach residents a Happy Juneteenth."