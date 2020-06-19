Local law firm offers to read business insurance policies for free

Do you know if you have business interruption coverage?
Ralph Lewis is a third generation co-owner at Okeechobee Steakhouse in West Palm Beach.
"It devastated our employees, our income, our guests," he said.
These are tough times, to say the least.
"The big loss is you come in one day, you're at full service. The next thing you know, a few hours later, an executive order is signed and you're out of business with the stroke of a pen.
Lewis turned to his insurance policy, looking for business interruption coverage, sometimes also called loss of business insurance.
"I knew I had business interruption," he said. "II was discouraged by the insurance company."
Lewis had his policy reviewed by an attorney.
"We have been paying for business interruption insurance for a long time and Thank God we did have it. It looks like it’s going to help us," said Lewis.
Trent Swift, an attorney from Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath said his firm is offering a free review.
"It’s at no cost to the business owner," he said. "We will give you our honest to goodness opinion, as to whether or not you have something to pursue. If it is something that can be pursued, we also will be taking that on a contingency basis, and that means there is no cost to a business owner, unless there is a recovery."
He said many business owners he has worked with don't think they have the coverage, but do.
"A lot of times insurance polices can be confusing, they are designed to be confusing," said Swift. "It is helpful to get someone to review it that is familiar with reading a contract and understanding what the contract is actually saying, not what someone is telling you."
Lewis is now sounding the alarm for other businesses.
"I would recommend to any business, restaurant owners out there definitely have someone put a second set of eyes on your policy," said Lewis.
