Martin County considers face mask mandate
June 19, 2020 at 6:43 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 7:28 AM

On Friday, the Martin County Commission is expected to discuss an emergency order to require food service workers and any employee working in close contact with customers, to wear a face mask.

The push for tighter restrictions comes after a recent spike in Coronavirus cases. As of this week, there are now more than 1,200 confirmed cases according to the health department.

Commissioners said the purpose of the proposed order is to help stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The special meeting starts at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Blake Library.

[ Click here to view the meeting agenda. ]

Some Municipalities in Martin County have already passed similar legislation.

Back in April, the Village of Indiantown approved an resolution requiring Residents and visitors to wear a mask in public.

The city of Stuart also passed a resolution. However, it only recommends people wear face coverings in public.

