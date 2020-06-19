Martin County restaurant, retail, grocery store workers must wear face coverings

Martin County commissioners voted Friday to require employees of food service businesses, restaurants, grocery stores and retail stores to wear face coverings when on the job.
In addition, employees of businesses who work in close contact with clients must wear face coverings.
The rest of the community is "strongly encouraged" to wear masks in public, commissioners said. However, they are not mandated to do so.
The push for tighter restrictions comes after a surge in coronavirus cases across the state.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 1,421 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Martin County, including 19 deaths.
Some municipalities in Martin County have already passed similar legislation requiring the use of face coverings.
Back in April, the Village of Indiantown approved a measure requiring residents and visitors to wear face coverings in public.
The city of Stuart passed a resolution that recommends, not requires, people wear masks in public.
