NY governor considers quarantine on travelers from Fla.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday he is considering a quarantine on travelers from Florida to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"It could happen, and it's something I'm considering," Cuomo said during a news conference in New York.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order in March mandating that travelers arriving in Florida from New York, New Jersey or Connecticut self-isolate for 14 days. His announcement came after a passenger on a JetBlue flight from New York arrived at Palm Beach International Airport after testing positive for the coronavirus.
While the outlook has improved in New York, the Sunshine State has reported an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, including a single-day record high Thursday. DeSantis said Tuesday the increase in number of coronavirus cases was expected because of the increased testing throughout the state.
"If you went to Florida, you had to quarantine for two weeks because they were afraid that New Yorkers were bringing the virus to their state," Cuomo said. "Fast forward a hundred days, now we're afraid they're bringing the virus to our state."
