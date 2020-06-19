Palm Beach County father reflects on raising three Black children during defining movement

As conversations on racial injustice continue around the country, a Palm Beach County father is reflecting on what it’s like to raise three Black children during a life-changing movement.
Jacoby Waters literally has his hands full.
“I have three children, but with my young men, that’s in Young Men of Distinction. They are also my sons as well,” he said.
Waters created Young Men of Distinction when he saw a need for mentorship in his community.
“I wanted to go back to the basics with reestablishing our young Black men, our young kings in the making, our future leaders,” Waters said.
The after school program has thrived— Waters now has 20 members and it allowed him to better connect with his oldest son.
“We could just talk about anything, and everything,” his son explained.
Lately, their conversations are a little more complex. Waters said the killing of George Floyd brought up buried emotions.
“I could not explain it at first because I being a Black Man I was filled with rage, filled with anger, filled with sadness,” he said.
He eventually found the words and two of them were mental health.
“I don’t believe it’s talked about enough,” Waters said.
Next week, Waters alongside other Black leaders and mental health professionals will host a virtual discussion on Facebook called a Father’s Love Language.
Waters said this Father’s Day the best gift is being able to help the next generation.
“All I need is them,” he said.
