Palm Beach County leaders to give 4 p.m. coronavirus update
June 19, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 1:28 PM

Palm Beach County leaders will give an update on Friday on their response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach to discuss "local actions pertaining to the COVID-19 virus."

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 10,116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County, including 464 deaths.

