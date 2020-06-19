Palm Beach County leaders to give 4 p.m. coronavirus update

Palm Beach County leaders will give an update on Friday on their response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
Officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach to discuss "local actions pertaining to the COVID-19 virus."
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | The Rebound South Florida
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 10,116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County, including 464 deaths.
Scripps Only Content 2020