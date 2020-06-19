Palm Beach County man says hospital released him too soon

A Palm Beach County man claims he was released from a hospital too soon after testing positive for the coronavirus.
"You don't want this," Dominic Grande said Friday.
Grande is in quarantine at a hotel in Jupiter after being discharged from JFK Medical Center on Monday.
"The doctor told me that they need the bed, so I have to go because I'm not on -- actually on -- oxygen anymore," Grande said.
Grande said he spent seven days at the hospital receiving oxygen to help him breathe, but he was surprised when he was sent home, still weak and still sick.
SPECIAL SECTION: More coronavirus headlines
"I couldn't believe that they were sending somebody home that was positive, and I told them that I really didn't have a place to stay because I have a roommate who takes care of his father who's 80 years old," Grande said.
JFK Medical Center said in a statement that COVID-19 patients who are admitted to the hospital "are discharged when clinically appropriate as determined by the attending physician and infectious disease specialist. Patients are advised and provided with detailed information on self-quarantining."
Earlier this week, Dr. Alina Alonso, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, told county commissioners there are resources for coronavirus patients who are being discharged.
"If the person doesn't have a place to stay or they have a family and they're the only ones positive, then we can isolate them in a hotel," Alonso said.
But Grande believes he was sent home way too soon.
"That's why this is rising," he said. "I don't care what they say about they're testing more. It's rising because they're sending people home sick."
Scripps Only Content 2020