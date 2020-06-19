Palm Beach County teacher fired for changing grades

A Palm Beach County school teacher has been fired after an investigation revealed he changed more than 18,000 grades "without justification."
The Palm Beach County school board recommended during its Wednesday meeting to terminate Forest Hill Community High School teacher Randy Whidden.
According to a notice for termination of employment, Whidden altered 18,373 grades in the Edgenuity course from June 1, 2016, to Feb. 26, 2018, "without justification for the grade change."
The superintendent recommended in a May 26 letter that Whidden be fired.
A spokeswoman for the school district didn't reply to an email seeking comment. There was also no further documentation detailing a motive for Whidden's actions.
