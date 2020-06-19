Police: 'Hostile employee' carries out deadly shooting at Sebastian pizzeria

Police said a "hostile employee" armed with an assault rifle opened fire inside a Sebastian restaurant Friday afternoon, killing a man.
Sebastian police said officers were called to Giuseppe's Pizzeria, located at 935 Sebastian Blvd., shortly after 12 p.m.
"There was a hostile employee who entered the building with an assault rifle and began shooting inside at employees," Lt. Timothy Wood said.
Wood said a 34-year-old man was shot and killed.
The 56-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, is now in custody.
The entire parking lot is blocked off with crime scene tape, and there are multiple police cruisers and crime scene vans in front of the restaurant.
No other details have been released.
