State cases surge by anther record, 3,822; Florida death toll up 43 again, including 14 in Palm Beach County

State coronavirus cases skyrocketed by another record 3,822 and additional deaths remained at 43 for a total of 3,104, including 14 in Palm Beach County, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday.
The cases record surpassed by 615 the previous mark of 3,207 set one day earlier. On Tuesday, the record set was 2,583. On Wednesday, the cases rose by 2,610.
Testing has ramped up, including massive sites throughout Florida, and the state has eased restrictions. However, the overall positive rate also has been trending up in the past week -- from 5.3 percent to 5.9 percent in one week -- and 18.4 percent in daily tests reported Friday.
Cases have climbed to 89,748 since the first two were announced on March `1.
For 16 of past 17 days, the cases have been four digits. Last Friday's increase was 1,902.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday the increase in number of coronavirus cases was expected because of the increased testing throughout the state.
"As you test more, you will see more cases," the governor said.
Residents' cases have risen by at least 1,000 for two weeks in a row with an increase of 3,789 Friday and 83,854 87,643 total.
South Florida had 1,348 new cases, which is 35.6 percent, including 262 in Palm Beach County, 522 in Miami-Dade and 337 in Broward. In the Treasure Coast area there, there were 227 more cases – 33 in Indian River, 74 in St. Lucie, 97 in Martin and 23 in Okeechobee. Wednesday's increase was 68.
Palm Beach County's increase is less than the record set Sunday of 391, for a total of 10,116, third behind Broward. Miami-Dade is in first place with 24,376 cases. Broward is at 10,448.
The number of tests reported were 20,808 compared with 25,551. So there were fewer tests and more positive results from the day before.
Palm Beach County, which gained ` deaths last Friday, has been second in the state for deaths behind Miami-Dade.
On Thursday, the state death toll also rose 43, compared with 25 Wednesday, 55 Tuesday, 7 Monday and 6 Sunday. Traditionally statistics are lower from weekend data. Last Friday, the increase was 29.
In the Treasure Coast area, Indian River rose by 1 to 13.
Remaining the same were St. Lucie with 40, Martin with 13 and Okeechobee none.
The state record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 – once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, rising by 5 to 864. Broward increased by 2 to 367.
With 22 of the 43 additional deaths, South Florida accounts for 1,767 deaths for 56.9 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
Scripps Only Content 2020