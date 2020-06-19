West Palm Beach chef continues to help feed those in need

"So the morning team comes in at 6 a.m., they do production, chill everything down. We have a prep team that comes in the middle of the day, preps for the next day," Bell said. "And then, our waiters became our packing teams so they come in the evening around 5 O'clock and they seal all the meals that are already chilled. They go into a box and get chilled overnight and the next morning the distribution team that helps the agencies get the meals they need out to their people."