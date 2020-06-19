West Palm Beach teen gets a 'kick' out of airbrushing sneakers

From The Simpsons to Star Wars, a West Palm Beach teen is broadening his strokes when it comes to his unique style of art.
WPTV first told you about 14-year-old Aaron Kruppenbacher last month.
The eighth-grade student at Berean Christian School has a knack for airbrushing.
The teen buys gently used sneakers and, using a stencil and airbrush kit, transforms them into incredible works of art.
Kruppenbacher started in May by painted Looney Tunes characters onto sneakers, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and more.
Since then, he's expanded to The Simpsons, Star Wars, and characters from Disney's Big Hero 6.
Way to go Aaron!
