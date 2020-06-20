'Helping hands' event held in Stuart

The NAACP of Martin County partnered with law enforcement for a helping hands event for the community on Saturday.
In Stuart, a food distribution took place as well as a section to register people to vote.
Jimmy Smith, the president of the NAACP of Martin County branch, says the time for change is now to make a difference in the future, "Juneteenth started yesterday, we’ve got a new Juneteenth. That means no more killings, no more hate, no more racists, all love. Respect one another and fair across the board."
The event also featured a testing center for COVID-19.
