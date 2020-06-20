State cases surge by another record; Florida death toll up 43 again

A total of 12,577 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 197 more than the day before and a rise of 871 in one week. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,524 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 30 compared with 19 the day before, followed by 151 total in St. Lucie, which is an increase of 4; Martin with 138, which is an increase of 6; Indian River with 49, an increase of 5, and 21 in Okeechobee, which is 1 more.