State cases surge by record again, 4,049; Florida death toll up 40, including 4 in Palm Beach County

Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 1,221 deaths, which is 17 more than Thursday's mark. The record is 1,492 last week. The total is 48,090 compared with 35,047 two weeks ago. Brazil shattered its cases record with 55,209 -- the previous high was 32,279 Tuesday -- and the biggest in the world. The South American nation passed 1 million cases at 1,038,567 -- almost half as many as No. 1 U.S.