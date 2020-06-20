State coronavirus cases skyrocketed by a record for the third day in a row, 4,049, and additional deaths declined to 40 from 43 the day before for a total of 3,144, including 4 in Palm Beach County, the Florida Department of Health announced Saturday.
The cases record surpassed by 227 the previous record of 3,822 and a 3,207 mark Thursday. On Wednesday, the rise was 2,610 Wednesday and a previous record 2,783 Tuesday.
Seven of the eight days more than 2,000 cases have been reported, with the only exception 1,758 on Sunday. Last Saturday the increase was 2,582.
In one week, cases statewide have climbed by 20,245 for a 27.7 percent gain.
Testing has ramped up, including massive sites throughout Florida as well a nursing homes, jails and farm workers, and the state has eased restrictions. The overall positive rate also has been trending up in the past week with a 14.3 percent daily rate of tests reported Saturday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday in Miami-Dade County that with no restrictions who can be tested, the median rage for positive cases has been going down to 46 overall, including 37 in the past week. He noted Palm Beach County's median age for the most current batch of positive cases was 40.
Cases have climbed to 93,797 since the first two were announced on March `1.
Residents' cases have risen by at least 1,000 for two weeks in a row with an increase of 4,047Saturday and 91,69 total. Including nonresidents, the death toll rose to 3,197 Friday, a statistic the state doesn't list on its dashboard or daily report.
South Florida had 1,622 new cases, which is 40.1 percent, including 390 in Palm Beach County, 704 in Miami-Dade and 389 in Broward. In the Treasure Coast area there, there were 239 more cases – 52 in Indian River, 38 in St. Lucie, 39 in Martin and 10 in Okeechobee. Thursday's increase was 227.
Palm Beach County's increase is one less than the record set Sunday of 391, for a total of 10,506, third behind Broward. Miami-Dade is in first place with 10,837 cases. Broward is at 10,837.
The number of tests reported were 28,404 compared with 20,808 the day before. So there were more tests and more positive results from the day before.
Total tests reached 15,62,280 with 1,467,475 negative results.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 3.4 percent in the state compared with 5.3 percent in the United States and 5.3 percent worldwide, which neared 462,000 deaths and passed 8.7 million cases Friday. Palm Beach County's rate was 4.5 percent, compared with Broward at 3.5 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.5 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.5 percent in St. Lucie, 3.8 percent in Indian River and 1.4 percent in Martin.
Palm Beach County, which gained `9 death last Saturday, has been second in the state for deaths behind Miami-Dade.
Palm Beach County has risen by 1,674 cases in one week for a 19.8 percent gain.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 404 cases for 38.6 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 339 for 40.8 percent, Indian River County by 120 for 60.9 percent and Okeechobee County by 46 for 46.3 percent.
Deaths rose by 267 in the state over seven days for 9.3 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 43 for 10.1 percent. The U.S. figures are 3.9 percent with the world at 7.7 percent.
On Thursday and Friday the state deaths tolls each rose 43, compared with 25 Wednesday, 55 Tuesday, 7 Monday and 6 Sunday. Traditionally statistics are lower from weekend data. Last Saturday, the increase was 28.
In the Treasure Coast, the counties each rose by 1 -- St. Lucie to 41, Martin to 20 and Indian River to 14. Okeechobee still has none.
The state record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 – once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, rising by 10 to 874. Broward increased by 3 to 370. In fourth place is Lee County with 143, a rise of 4.
With 20 of the 40 additional deaths, South Florida accounts for 1,787 deaths for 56.8 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
Two people from 15-24 in the state have died from the virus – a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County announced Tuesday and a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade earlier. A total of 18 people from 25 to 34 have died in data through Friday.
The oldest are two 104-year-old women, including one from Sarasota on Saturday and the previous from Hillsborough. A total of 1,094 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, 14 additional ones Friday.
Ninety-five percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 65 percent 75 and older in data. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 33 percent age 55 and older -- compared with 40 percent two weeks ago -- and 1`0 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 1,143 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 71 in one day, and 5 1 were hospitalized. From ages 5-14, there are 2,292, up 146, with 44 in the hospital at one time.
The 14 deaths confirmed in the county Friday include 7 men and 7 women, ranging from 60 to 93.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states, including Delaware with 433.
Through Friday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 2,258, an increase of 94. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 2,108 to 2,146. Two cities at 937 are Boynton Beach, which rose from 919, and Boca Raton from 872. Delray Beach rose to 691 from 686 and Belle Glade had 519, an increase of 5. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 738, an increase of 43.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 6 to 56 compared to only 3 on May 31.
The state doesn't list total deaths by city.
Palm Beach County has 10,116 cases out of 117,297 total tested for 8.6 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 24,372 positive cases out of 250,352 tested for 9.7 percent, and Broward is second with 10,448 cases and 157,237 tested for 6.6 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 1,421 of 13,993 for 10.2 percent -- above the target range. In St. Lucie, it's 1,131 positive out of 18,820 for 6.0 percent, Indian River with 317 out of 9,748 for 3.3 percent and Okeechobee with 230 out of 2,734 for 8.4 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.11706.
A total of 12,939 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 165 more than the day before and a rise from 11,874 last Saturday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
DeSantis said thee is sufficient hospital bed capacity in the state, including care
More than half of the deaths, 1,653, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 199 in Palm Beach County. The rise was 39 in the state in one day and 2 in Palm Beach County.
Florida, which is third-most-populous state, moved into ninth place, ahead of Louisiana, which didn't report any deaths Fridat, according to Worldometers.info.
Florida has 145 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 367 per million. New York, which represents 26 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,602 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 59.2 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death toll at 121,407 with 719 fatalities Friday and 10 days in a row of deaths under 1,000, including 747 Thursday. Johns Hopkins reports 119,099 deaths.
Cases hit 2,297,190 with 33,539 additional ones Friday. Last Friday, there were 791 additional deaths and 27,378more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase had a gain of 4,582.
New York reported the most additional deaths -- 67 -- for first place after a high of 799 in April. No. 7 California was second with 65 and third was a tied between Florida and Illinois with 43.
Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 20th place with an increase of 10.
One week ago Saturday in the United States, were 117,527, two weeks ago there were 112,096, three weeks ago there were 105,793, four weeks ago 98,904, five weeks ago 90,324, six weeks ago 80,232, seven weeks ago 67,616, eight weeks ago 54,396, nine weeks ago 39,429, 10 weeks ago 24,121, 11 weeks ago 10,406, 12 weeks ago 2,758, 13 weeks ago 474, 12 weeks ago 58, 15 weeks ago 19, 16 weeks ago 1.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 14.2 percent of the 5,066 additional deaths – a percentage that has been declining – and 26.3 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 32,992. The death toll Thursday was 5,126.
The 181,055 new cases was a record, shattering the previous one two days ago of 146,111.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 1,221 deaths, which is 17 more than Thursday's mark. The record is 1,492 last week. The total is 48,090 compared with 35,047 two weeks ago. Brazil shattered its cases record with 55,209 -- the previous high was 32,279 Tuesday -- and the biggest in the world. The South American nation passed 1 million cases at 1,038,567 -- almost half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 667 more deaths late Thursday compared with 647 Thursday as well as 5,030 cases. The nation's deaths have risen from 13,170 to 20,394 in two weeks into seventh place.
India reported 366 deaths -- 24 more than Thursday to rise to 12,70 in eighth place, compared with about half as many two weeks ago, 6,649. The Asian nation also reported a record 14,721 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10.
The United Kingdom's deaths increased from 135 to 173 for third place with 42,288 – behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 47 after 66 Thursday, among the lowest since March. No. 4 Spain has remained at 961 since April 2.
No. 5 France climbed by 14 Thursday -- and half as many Thursday's total and a high of 1,494. The lowest was 13 on June 7.
No. 9 Belgium added 12 after 8 the day before.
Germany, which dropped out of the top 10 Monday, gained 14. Its replacement in 10th, Iran, added 120.
Canada reported 46 more deaths -- the same as the day before -- in 12th place.
No. 13 Russia had 181 additional deaths and 7,9720 cases and a total of 569,063 behind the United States and Brazil.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," didn't report any data Friday after 12 deaths and 1,481 cases Thursday. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths to remain at 244 as well as 18 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 18th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 27 cases Saturday. The 57 cases Sunday were the highest since 89 on April 13.
