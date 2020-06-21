Fort Lauderdale police officer wins boat ride in Father's Day contest

A South Florida law enforcement officer got some much needed family time for Father's Day.
Sergeant James McDowell of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department hit the open waters in style with his family on a 42-foot Galeon 425 HTS Sport Yacht, complete with their own Captain for the day.
It all happened after his wife entered him into a "Frontline Super Dad of the Year" contest sponsored by the Palm Beach International Boat Show and MarineMax to honor first responders working on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For McDowell, its an experience he'll never forget.
“It feels real good. I am very blessed just to even be out here and be able to have a day off and spend it with the family. I’m just very appreciative of the opportunity,” he said.
McDowell also teaches a mentoring group called Youth Behind the Shield.
