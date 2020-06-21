Retailers cautiously optimistic for summer business boost

Sunday marks the first full day of summer and South Florida businesses are hoping for a boost in sales during the season ahead.
The pandemic shut down business for nearly two months making for a dismal spring and some are already anticipating some difficulties ahead.
Finding a way forward comes with uncertainty as more retailers reopen in Lake Worth Beach.
“We are going into summer, and we lost the end of our season, and we all depend on season to get through the end of the summer,” said Caroline Clore, the owner of Paws on the Avenue in Lake Worth Beach.
Some shops are changing their business model to limit contact.
“We’re throwing around the idea of having FaceTime consultations. I think that was a great service to offer. A lot of people feel like they’re more susceptible to this, so they want to be in a common place,” said Laura Garofalo, owner of Saltlight Salon.
Marketing experts encourage businesses to stay optimistic.
“Retail establishments have to be functional but the first three letters of functional are ‘fun’,” said Dr. Lawrence Burgee, professor of marketing at Palm Beach Atlantic University. "It’s got to be a fun experience or shoppers are not going to want to come back.”
The CDC continues to advise that the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
Health officials also say everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public.
