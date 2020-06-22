Florida university leaders to discuss fall reopening plans

The Florida university system’s governing board is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss reopening plans for the system’s 12 public universities.
Among the schools that the board oversees include Florida Atlantic University, the University of Florida, the University of Central Florida and Florida State University.
According to Tuesday’s agenda, the board will discuss the reopening plans for the fall semester of the system's 12 schools. Each school's reopening plan will be discussed for about 20 minutes by the board.
FAU's reopening plan, which is 25 pages, is scheduled to be heard at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday.
The FAU plan includes all graduate courses "to occur in a fully-remote format unless otherwise approved."
Also, classroom capacity would be adjusted including "25% regular capacity for rooms with moveable student seating, including teaching labs. 20% of regular capacity for rooms with fixed student seating."
Last month, the State University System of Florida approved a broad blueprint for how to reopen campuses in the fall, which will help schools as they work to finalize their individual plans.
Click here to view the reopening plans for all of the 12 schools under the state university system.
