FSU to consider changing name of football stadium

"I have been following with great interest the petitions circulating on social media asserting that Doak S. Campbell, FSU's president in 1947 during its transition from the Florida State College for Women, resisted integration and asking that the stadium no longer bear his name," President John Thrasher wrote on Twitter. "I have asked athletics director David Coburn to immediately review this issue and make recommendations to me. I look forward to receiving his report soon."