How will Palm Beach County crack down on coronavirus violators?

How will Palm Beach County strictly enforce the restrictions outlined for businesses in Phase One of Florida's reopening plan?
That's a question many business owners have, including some who said they've already received citations when they didn't know they were breaking the rules when it comes to the coronavirus and social distancing.
Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner said the primary goal is to educate businesses on what they are and aren't allowed to do under the Phase One rules.
But some business owners said the lines have been blurred, especially when you have state, county, and city orders to follow.
A COVID Education and Compliance Team will now be handling complaints about businesses not following the rules when it comes to capacity and restrictions during Phase One.
"We recognize that it can be complicated and difficult to understand," said Kerner. "And then add in there that it's a dynamic situation, meaning orders change."
Kerner said the task force is made up of code enforcement officers, law enforcement, the health department, and other agencies coming together to uniformly enforce state and county orders.
Attorney Amanda Bright with the Fenderson Law Firm is representing Wine House in Delray Beach, which was fined $3,000 for violating the COVID-19 order.
"I have people calling my office every single day asking me to explain the resolution and the orders to them," said Bright. "They’re just confused. And the people that have been issued citations are angry."
Mayor Kerner said the compliance team has several tools to deal with repeat violators like issuing citations, pulling licenses, even criminal charges.
"This is not intended to harass the business community," said Kerner. "This is an issue of public health, first and foremost."
