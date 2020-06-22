HUD Secretary Ben Carson visits West Palm Beach

Affordable housing took center stage on Monday when Ben Carson, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, visited West Palm Beach.
Carson and city leaders toured several affordable housing projects throughout West Palm Beach, including the Dr. Alice Moore Apartments in the Northwood Shores area.
The $17.5 million project is the first affordable housing project in the city to not only serve residents with financial struggles, but also those suffering from severe and persistent mental illness.
Afterward on Monday, Carson and city leaders, including West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Home At Tamarind housing development.
"Developments like this are especially powerful because they recognize the need of the entire person," Carson said.
Community leaders showed their support for affordable housing who helped make the facility a reality. Among the group, Keith Kennedy with Gulfstream Goodwill and Misha Ezratti,President of GL Homes.
"We are well on our way to ensuring that everybody has the dignity of a safe and wonderful home and a roof over their heads," said Palm Beach County Major Dave Kerner.
The Home At Tamarind will be for developmentally challenged adults that are clients of Gulfstream Goodwill. The individuals will live in one of six units on the property off Tamarind and 21st Street.
"We have to provide the right kind of atmosphere and public and private partnerships are the right way to do that. I'm very proud of what's going on here," said Carson.
"Working together to provide home and hope. The people who will reside here will be formerly homeless. We will be providing resources to make sure their transition from homelessness to now will be a smooth one," said Mayor James.
Carson's visit came during National Healthy Homes Month, an effort by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to promote the importance of home maintenance and its impact on your health.
Scripps Only Content 2020