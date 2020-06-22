PBC schools seek parent, staff input on fall reopen

The School District of Palm Beach County is hosting several virtual town hall meetings to discuss the possible plans for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
The meetings have been scheduled for specific cities and regions around the county and are open to all community members to watch. Parents and guardians of students enrolled in District-operated schools are encouraged to tune in.
Each event will include a question and answer period. Questions must be submitted prior to the start of each event using the email address or phone number listed below each town hall.
Meetings will be presented in Spanish, Haitian-Creole, Portuguese, and Mayan languages on Tuesday, June 23.
All town hall events will be recorded for those individuals who are unable to watch live.
Town Hall Schedule:
Monday, June 22, 2020
- Boca Raton
6 to 7 p.m.Link to watch virtual meeting
Submit questions in advance of the meeting to SouthRegionOffice@palmbeachschools.org or (561) 982-0919
- Lake Park, Palm Beach Gardens, North Palm Beach, and Jupiter
6:00 to 7:00 p.m.Link to watch virtual meeting
Submit questions in advance of the meeting to NorthRegionOffice@palmbeachschools.org or (561) 494-1500
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
- Town Hall Meeting in Spanish and Mayan languages
6 to 7 p.m.Link to watch virtual meeting
Submit questions in advance of the meeting to CentralRegionOffice@palmbeachschools.org or (561) 868-5326
- Town Hall meeting in Haitian-Creole
6 to 7 p.m.Link to watch virtual meeting
Submit questions in advance of the meeting to NorthRegionOffice@palmbeachschools.org or (561) 494-1500
- Town Hall Meeting in Portuguese
6 to 7p.m.Link to watch virtual meeting
Submit questions in advance of the meeting to SouthRegionOffice@palmbeachschools.org or (561) 982-0919
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
- Lake Worth Beach, Lake Clarke Shores, and Palm Springs
5 to 6 p.m.Link to watch virtual meeting
Submit questions in advance of the meeting to CentralRegionOffice@palmbeachschools.org or (561) 868-5326
- Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach
6:00 to 7:00 p.m.Link to watch virtual meeting
Submit questions in advance of the meeting to NorthRegionOffice@palmbeachschools.org or (561) 494-1500
- Lantana, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach
7 to 8 p.m.Link to watch virtual meeting
Submit questions in advance of the meeting to SouthRegionOffice@palmbeachschools.org or (561) 982-0919
Thursday, June 25, 2020
- Loxahatchee, Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, Greenacres, and Westlake
6 to 7 p.m.Link to watch virtual meeting
Submit questions in advance of the meeting to CentralRegionOffice@palmbeachschools.org or (561) 868-5326
- South Bay, Belle Glade, Canal Point, and Pahokee
7 to 8 p.m.Link to watch virtual meeting
Submit questions in advance of the meeting to GladesRegionOffice@palmbeachschools.org or (561) 996-4900
