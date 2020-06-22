Rally to support police being held Monday in Boca Raton

Following weekend demonstrations in Jensen Beach and Palm City to show support for law enforcement agencies, a "pro-police rally" is underway Monday in Boca Raton.
A large group waving American flags and chanting "USA, USA" gathered at 1 p.m. in front of the city's police station located at 100 Boca Raton Blvd. This location is opposite the city hall and the downtown library.
People who attended the event were holding signs that read "God Bless our Boca Raton Police," "Back the Blue" and "Defend Police."
The crowd also sang "God Bless America" at the beginning of the rally.
Monday's event is being organized by The United West, which bills itself as a "Judeo/Christian Republican Club."
The organizer said it would be a "peaceful, loving, supportive, demonstration in honor of the Boca Raton Police Department," according to a Facebook post.
