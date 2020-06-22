Rally to support police being held Monday in Boca Raton

Rally to support police being held Monday in Boca Raton
June 22, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT - Updated June 22 at 2:03 PM

Following weekend demonstrations in Jensen Beach and Palm City to show support for law enforcement agencies, a "pro-police rally" is underway Monday in Boca Raton.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: America in Crisis

A large group waving American flags and chanting "USA, USA" gathered at 1 p.m. in front of the city's police station located at 100 Boca Raton Blvd. This location is opposite the city hall and the downtown library.

LIVE NOW: A rally to support police is happening in Boca Raton: https://bit.ly/2NhRj3h

Posted by WPTV on Monday, June 22, 2020

People who attended the event were holding signs that read "God Bless our Boca Raton Police," "Back the Blue" and "Defend Police."

The crowd also sang "God Bless America" at the beginning of the rally.

Monday's event is being organized by The United West, which bills itself as a "Judeo/Christian Republican Club."

The organizer said it would be a "peaceful, loving, supportive, demonstration in honor of the Boca Raton Police Department," according to a Facebook post.

HEADS UP! POLICE SUPPORT RALLY IN BOCA RATON, MON JUNE 22, 1PM EDT Join Tom Trento & others... On Monday, June...

Posted by The United West on Saturday, June 20, 2020

Scripps Only Content 2020