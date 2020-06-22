Rally to support police held Monday in Boca Raton

Following weekend demonstrations in Jensen Beach and Palm City to show support for law enforcement agencies, a "pro-police rally" was held Monday in Boca Raton.
A large group waving American flags and chanting "USA, USA" gathered at 1 p.m. in front of the city's police station located at 100 Boca Raton Blvd. This location is opposite the city hall and the downtown library.
People who attended the event were holding signs that read "God Bless our Boca Raton Police," "Back the Blue" and "Defend Police."
The crowd also sang "God Bless America" at the beginning of the rally.
Organizer Alan Burgstein said he wants to make sure police know they are supported
"We are here to try and inform the people of Boca Raton that our cops are not racist. They are people like you and me and we have to support them," said Burgstein.
With conversations nationwide on police reform and ways to combat police brutality, Burgstein said he wanted to send a message.
"Calling them racists and white supremacists, these guys put their lives on the line every single day," said Burgstein.
