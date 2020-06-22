Rosemary Square using art to spark conversations around social justice issues

A West Palm Beach neighborhood known for its dining and shopping is using art to start conversations around social justice issues.
Artist Renzo Ortega is working to paint a new perspective and just like his canvas, Ortega’s message is layered in culture.
“My work is a mix of my Peruvian background and my life in the United States as an immigrant,” he said.
For 10 years he lived in the U.S. undocumented— now he is an American citizen using art to inspire action.
“I’m very interested in topics like immigration,” Ortega said. To me what is very crucial to show the contributions that people actually offer to society in between those processes.”
From now until July 31st Ortega has taken residency at Rosemary Square in downtown West Palm Beach.
“I mean one of the major pillars of Rosemary Square is arts and culture with free, inclusive, diverse experiences,” Gopal Rajegowda, partner at Related Southeast said.
Rajegowda says the goal is to create a safe space to talk about deep-rooted issues. He says this residency is just the beginning.
“There’s a huge discussion going on now and I think young people of all races and all colors have come out in a big way and want to have a dialogue,” he said.
