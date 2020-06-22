Search for 'disoriented' Broward County firefighter

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for leads in the desperate search for a missing Broward County firefighter who vanished several days ago after appearing "disoriented."
According to PBSO, James Vanminden was last seen on Friday, June 19 in the area of Randolph Siding Road and Alexander Run in Jupiter Farms when he crashed his truck into a tree.
The sheriff's office said Vanminden appeared "disoriented" the last time anyone saw him, and his cell phone and wallet were found inside the vehicle.
Vanminden is 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark colored shorts, and sandals.
WPTV confirmed on Monday that Vanminden is a firefighter and paramedic with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.
On the Broward County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Facebook page, there is a post urging people to come forward with information about Vanminden's disappearance.
If you've seen Vanminden or know where he is, call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400, or your nearest law enforcement agency.
Scripps Only Content 2020