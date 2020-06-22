Search for missing Broward County firefighter

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for leads in the search for a missing Broward County firefighter who was last seen appearing "disoriented."
According to PBSO, James Vanminden was last seen on Friday, June 19 in the area of Randolph Siding Road and Alexander Run in Jupiter Farms.
The sheriff's office said Vanminden appeared "disoriented" the last time anyone saw him.
Vanminden is 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark colored shorts, and sandals.
WFLX confirmed on Monday that Vanminden is a firefighter with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.
On the Broward County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Facebook page, there is a post urging people to come forward with information about Vanminden's disappearance.
If you've seen Vanminden or know where he is, call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400, or your nearest law enforcement agency.
Scripps Only Content 2020