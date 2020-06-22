State cases pass 100,000 milestone; no deaths reported in South Florida

State coronavirus cases reached the 100,000 milestone with an additional 2,926 in one day, as the death toll increased by 12 to 3,173, including none in South Florida, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday.
The state increase was 568 less than the 3,494 total Sunday and below the record of 4,049 set Saturday. The totals were a previous mark of 3,822 Friday after a 3,207 record Thursday. The rise was 2,610 Wednesday and a previous record 2,783 Tuesday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that a confirmed case is much different now than it was in March, when the state first began testing for COVID-19. He said the tests readily available now means more people are testing positive but not displaying symptoms.
He also said there is a dramatic decline in the median age, which is now 44 overall now. In addition, the positive rate has risen to 6.2 percent for all tests compared with 5.3 in the past week. The overall positive rate was 16.1 percent of tests reported Sunday.
Testing has ramped up, including massive sites throughout Florida as well a nursing homes, jails and farm workers, and the state has eased restrictions.
For 10 of the 11 days, more than 2,000 cases have been reported, with the only exception 1,758 one week ago Monday.
Cases have climbed to 100,217 since the first two were announced on March `1.
Residents' cases have risen by at least 1,000 for two weeks in a row with an increase of 2,932 Sunday and 98,047 total.
The one-week increase in one week was 22,891, for increase was 29.6 percent.
South Florida had 1,041 new cases, which is 35.6 percent, including 189 in Palm Beach County, 539 in Miami-Dade and 218 in Broward. In the Treasure Coast area there, there were 95 more cases – 20 in Indian River, 12 in St. Lucie, 57 in Martin and 5 in Okeechobee.
Palm Beach County's record of 391 was set one week ago Sunday. Palm Beach County's total is 10,943, third behind Broward with 11,373 Miami-Dade is in first place with 26,239 cases.
The number of tests reported were 28,207 compared with 38,055 the day before. So there were more tests and fewer positive results from the day before.
Total tests reached 1,618,540 with 1,517,270 negative results.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 3.2 percent in the state compared with 5.2 percent in the United States and 5.2 percent worldwide, which neared 470,000 deaths and passed 9 million cases Sunday. Palm Beach County's rate was 4.3 percent, compared with Broward at 3.3 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.4 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.3 percent in St. Lucie, 3.78 percent in Indian River and 1.3 percent in Martin.
Palm Beach County, which gained `3 deaths last Saturday, has been second in the state for deaths behind Miami-Dade.
The deaths rose by 17 in the state on Sunday and 40 on Saturday.
In the Treasure Coast, remaining the same are St. Lucie with 41, Martin with 20 and Indian River with 15.
The state record for increase is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 – once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state with 884. Broward has 373. In fourth place is Lee County with 149, a rise of 4.
With zero deaths reported Monday, South Florida accounts for 1,801 deaths for 57.0 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
A 17-year-old boy from Pasco County, who was counted as a confirmed case Friday, is now the youngest person to die from the coronavirus, joining two women in the 15-24 age class from Palm Beach County (22) and Miami-Dade County (23). Eighteen people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest are two 104-year-old women, including one from Sarasota on Saturday and the previous from Hillsborough. A total of 1,094 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, 28 additional ones Saturday.
Ninety-five percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 65 percent 75 and older in data. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 33 percent age 55 and older -- compared with 40 percent two weeks ago -- and 1`0 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 1,212 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 69 in one day, and 5 1 were hospitalized. From ages 5-14, there are 2,590, up 298 with 46 in the hospital at one time.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states, including Delaware with 435.
Through Sunday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 2,430, an increase of 72. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 2,237 to 2,286 followed by Boynton Beach at 1,002 from 978, Boca Raton at 995, up from 964, Delray Beach at 728 from 715. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 783, an increase of 25, followed with Stuart with 687 vs. 655.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 10 to 88 compared to only 3 on May 31.
The state doesn't list total deaths by city.
Palm Beach County has 10,943 cases out of 123,985 total tested for 8.8 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 26,239 positive cases out of 262,908 tested for 10.0 percent, and Broward is second with 11,327 cases and 165,410 tested for 6.8 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 1,582 of 14,671 for 10.8 percent -- above the target range. In St. Lucie, it's 1,226 positive out of 19,581 for 6.3 percent, Indian River with 409 out of 11,493 for 3.6 percent and Okeechobee with 250 out of 2,866 for 8.7 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.
A total of 13,119 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 82 more than the day before and a rise from 12,015 last Monday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Including nonresidents in Pam Beach County, the number is 1,583 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 6, followed by 154 total in St. Lucie, which is an increase of 1; Martin with 146, which is an increase of 2; Indian River with 51, with no increase, and 23 in Okeechobee, which is no change.
DeSantis said there is sufficient hospital bed capacity in the state, including intensive care units. In addition, hospital can turn regular beds into ones for intensive car.
More than half of the deaths, 1,653, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 199 in Palm Beach County, through Saturday,.The rise was 39 in the state in one day and 2 in Palm Beach County.
Florida, which is third-most-populous state, is ninth place, 53 ahead of Louisiana, which added 1 Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
Florida has 147 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 368 per million. New York, which represents 26 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,602 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 59.8 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death toll at 122,247 with 267 fatalities Sunday, the lowest since 180 on March 23, and 12 days in a row of deaths under 1,000, including 573 Saturday. Johns Hopkins reports 119,977 through early Monday.
Cases hit 2,356,657 with 26,0798 additional ones Sunday. Last Sunday, there were 331 additional deaths and 20,161 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase had a gain of 4,552.
New York reported the most deaths, 41, after 15 -- the lowest since the pandemic and a record 799 in one day in April. Second was No. 2 Massachusetts with 30. Top ten nations' total was 163.
Their daily increases were: No. 2 New Jersey with 12, No. 3 Massachusetts with 30, No. 4 Illinois with 22, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 5, No. 6 Michigan with 3, No. 7 California with 24, No. 8 Connecticut with 9.
No. 12 Georgia added 1 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place with an increase of 5.
One week ago Monday in the United States, were 118,283, two weeks ago there were 113,055, three weeks ago there were 107,163, four weeks ago 100,025, five weeks ago 92,193, six weeks ago 82,044, seven weeks ago 70,098, eight weeks ago 56,941, nine weeks ago 42,958, 10 weeks ago 27,583, 11 weeks ago 13,328, 12 weeks ago 4,073, 13 weeks ago 689, 12 weeks ago 95, 15 weeks ago 26, 16 weeks ago 6, 17 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 7.8 percent of the 3,338 additional deaths – a figure that has been declining -- and 26.0 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 32,776. The death toll Sunday was 4,429.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 601 deaths after 968 deaths Saturday. The record is 1,492 on June 4. The total is 50,659 compared with 36,499 two weeks ago. Brazil added 16,851 cases after a record 55,209 Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,086,990 -- almost half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported a 1,044 more deaths late Sunday compared with 387 Saturday as well as 5,343 cases. The record was 1,092 on June 4. The nation's deaths have risen from 13,699 to 21,825 in two weeks into seventh place.
India reported 426 deaths after 307 Saturday to rise to 13,703 in eighth place, compared with less than half as many two weeks ago, 7,207. The Asian nation also reported a record 15,083 cases after a record 15,915 Saturday.
Five European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased from 128 deaths to 43 – among the lowest ever - for third place with 42,632 – behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 24 – the lowest the first deaths were reported in late February after 49 Saturday, among the lowest since March.
No. 4 Spain added 1 death Sunday and 7 Saturday after not reporting any since April 2. No. 5 France climbed by 7 Sunday – the lowest since the start of the pandemic in mid February after 16 Saturday and a high of 1,494.
Gaining 1 were No. 11 Germany, which was displaced from the top 10 earlier last week by Iran, which reported 116 deaths. No. 9 Belgium didn’t report any data after 1 Saturday.
Russia is in third place in the world in cases with 583,680, including an additional 7,728, behind the United Stated and Brazil. The nation added 109 more deaths in 13th place.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," didn't report any data since 12 deaths and 1,481 cases Thursday. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths to remain at 244 as well as 3 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 18th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 27 cases Monday. The 57 cases one week ago Sunday were the highest since 89 on April 13.
Scripps Only Content 2020