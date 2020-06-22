State cases pass 100,000 milestone; no deaths reported in South Florida

Through Sunday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 2,430, an increase of 72. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 2,237 to 2,286 followed by Boynton Beach at 1,002 from 978, Boca Raton at 995, up from 964, Delray Beach at 728 from 715. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 783, an increase of 25, followed with Stuart with 687 vs. 655.