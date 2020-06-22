TSA K-9 sent into retirement with tennis ball surprise

A federal agent had a ball or rather 200 balls at his retirement party.
A TSA explosive detection canine named TTirado officially retired this week after eight years of service.
TSA spokesperson Mark Howell captured TTirado's retirement party on video and it quickly went viral on Twitter.
We know your next question. Can you pet him now? Yes, TTirado had a ceremony to remove his "Do Not Pet" badge and everyone lined up to pet him.
TTirado was named in honor of Hector Luis Tirado Jr., a New York firefighter who died while serving during the September 11 attacks. Howell noted in a separate tweet that canines who are named in honored in that way have their names spelled with a double first letter.
TTirado was adopted by his handler, Keith Gray.
"He has been one of the best partners I could have ever asked for, I learned so much from him," Gray said of TTirado in a video posted Thursday. "He gets to stay at home with me and be my house buddy for the rest of his life."
