Body of missing Broward County firefighter found in Jupiter Farms

The body of missing Broward County Firefighter James Von Minden was found Tuesday afternoon near the area of Haynie Lane and Randolph Sliding Road in Jupiter Farms.
Broward County Firefighters Union President Jason Smith confirmed the identity to WPTV.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is the agency handling the investigation and has not yet identified the body.
Close to 70 people combed through the woods in Jupiter Farms on Tuesday searching for Von Minden.
He had been missing since Friday when he was last seen in the area of Randolph Siding Road and Alexander Run, where he crashed his truck into a tree.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
