Coronavirus pandemic is a marathon, not a sprint, psychologist says

A Boca Raton psychologist says the uncertainty of the coronavirus can cause feelings of anxiety, fear, and stress.
A typical day in the Weil household involves family fun like puzzles.
"We’re airing on the side of caution, not really going out more than we really need to," said Dawn Weil.
The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the way this Delray Beach family operates.
"Going outside, doing stuff around the house, spraying groceries with alcohol," said Weil.
Now as coronavirus cases in South Florida are on the rise, this mom is glad their family took the reopening slow.
"It didn’t go away," said Weil. "People got bored and they decided it was over, so they decided to go back to life as normal without thinking a couple steps ahead to what it was going to mean a few months later."
"We really don’t know how things are going to be, so that can be very destabilizing. So that’s probably one of the largest challenges," said licensed psychologist Patrica Shutt with Therapeutic Oasis
Shutt said this isn’t the time jump back into old routines.
"One of my main things I really keep voicing to my clients, my friends, is really to check in and recognize for yourself what feels safe," said Shutt.
Shutt said from a mental health perspective, this pandemic will be a marathon and not a sprint.
"People are different, you are different, so really take it slow, take lots of precautions, and just allow a lot of time," Shutt said.
Scripps Only Content 2020