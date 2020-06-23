Coronavirus spikes with 3,286 more cases, 65 more deaths

Coronavirus is continuing to surge in Florida, rising by 3,286 cases in one day and deaths by 65 to 3,328, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday.
The cases were 402 more than Monday's increase of 2,926. The record was 4,049 set Saturday. Earlier increases were a previous mark of 3,822 Friday after a 3,207 record Thursday. In addition, there was a record 2,783 one week ago Tuesday.
There has been a dramatic decline in the median age, which is now 43 overall, one less than Monday. In addition, the positive rate has risen to 6.4 percent for all tests compared 6.2 percent Monday and 5.3 in the past week.
The daily positive rate was 14.1 percent when comparing total tests and cases over one day on the state's dashboard through Monday. The positive rate of first-time test takers was 10.89 percent for 24 hours through 11:59 p.m. Monday, according to the state's daily report.
Testing has ramped up, including massive sites throughout Florida as well a nursing homes, jails and farm workers, and the state has eased restrictions.
For 11 of the 12 days, more than 2,000 cases have been reported, with the only exception 1,758 one week ago Monday. Cases have climbed to 103,503 since the first two were announced on March `1.
The one-week increase for all cases was 23,394, for 29.2 percent.
South Florida had 1,308 new cases, which is 40.4 percent of state total, including 237 in Palm Beach County, 583 in Miami-Dade and 417 in Broward. In the Treasure Coast area there, there were 71 more cases – 13 in Indian River, 23 in St. Lucie, 29 in Martin and 6 in Okeechobee.
Palm Beach County's record of 391 was set one week ago Sunday. Palm Beach County's total is 11,080, third behind Broward with 11,744. Miami-Dade is in first place with 26,822 cases.
Palm Beach County has risen by 1,918 cases in one week for a 20.7 percent gain. Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 315 cases for 24.3 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 268 for 27.3 percent, Indian River County by 188 for 80.3 percent and Okeechobee County by 61 for 31.2 percent.
The number of tests reported: 23,298 compared with 28,207 the day before. So there were fewer tests and fewer positive results from the day before.
Total tests reached 1,641,838 with 1,537,249 negative results.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 3.1 percent in the state compared with 5.2 percent in the United States and 5.1 percent worldwide, which neared 473,000 deaths and neared 9.2 million cases Monday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 4.3 percent, compared with Broward at 3.2 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.4 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.4 percent in St. Lucie, 3.6 percent in Indian River and 1.43 percent in Martin.
Palm Beach County, which gained 9 deaths last Monday, has been second in the state for deaths behind Miami-Dade.
The deaths rose by 12 in the state Monday, 17 Sunday and 40 on Saturday. Last Tuesday the state increase was 55.
In the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie increased by one to 42, Martin by 2 to 22 and Indian River remained at 15. Okeechobee has zero deaths.
The state record for increase is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 – once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state with 902, a rise of 18. Broward has 377, a rise of 4. In fourth place is Lee with 149 and no change.
Thirty-three of the 65 deaths were in South Florida for a total of 1,834, of 56.6 percent, though the population only comprises 30 percent of the state total.
Deaths rose by 245 in the state over seven days for 8.2 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 38 for 8.7 percent. The U.S. figure is 3.7 percent with the world at 7.0 percent.
A 17-year-old boy from Pasco County, who was counted as a confirmed case Friday, is now the youngest person to die from the coronavirus, joining two women in the 15-24 age class from Palm Beach County (22) and Miami-Dade County (23). Eighteen people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest are two 104-year-old women, including one from Sarasota on Saturday and the previous from Hillsborough. A total of 1,162 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older in data. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 33 percent age 55 and older – compared with 40 percent two weeks ago – and 1`0 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 1,385 cases of infants to 4 years old and 54 were hospitalized. From ages 5-14, there are 2,939, with 46 in the hospital at one time.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states, including Delaware with 435.
Palm Beach County's had six deaths verified Tuesday -- 3 women and 3 men ranging from 59 to 99. Martin County had one listed as a 93-year-old woman and in St. Lucie an 81-year-old woman.
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 2,532, an increase of 49. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 2,331 to 2,387 followed by Boynton Beach at 1,044 from 1,021, Boca Raton at 1,042, up from 1,017, Delray Beach at 752 from 735. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 803, an increase of 12, followed with Stuart with 726 vs. 709.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 2 to 96 compared to only 3 on May 31. The state doesn't list total deaths by city.
Palm Beach County has 11,180 cases out of 125,379 total tested for 8.9 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 26,822 positive cases out of 265,159 tested for 10.1 percent, and Broward is second with 11,744 cases and 168,519 tested for 7.0 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 1,611 of 14,847 for 10.9 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 1,249 positive out of 19,773 for 6.3 percent, Indian River with 422 out of 11,590 for 3.6 percent and Okeechobee with 256 out of 2,906 for 8.8 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.
A total of 13,325 119 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 206 more than the day before and a rise from 12,206 last Tuesday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Including nonresidents in Pam Beach County, the number is 1,583 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 31, followed by 155 total in St. Lucie, which is an increase of 1; Martin with 150, which is an increase of 4; Indian River with 51, with no increase, and 24 in Okeechobee, which is an increase of 1.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has said is sufficient hospital bed capacity in the state, including intensive care units. In addition, hospitals can turn regular beds into ones for intensive car.
More than half of the deaths, 1,707, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 205 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 34 and Palm Beach County rose by 6.
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 56 ahead of Louisiana, which added 7 Monday, according to Worldometers.info.
Florida has 148 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 370 per million. New York, which represents 26 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,607 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 60.7 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death toll at 122,610 with 363 additional deaths after 267 fatalities Sunday, the lowest since 180 on March 23, and 13 days in a row of deaths under 1,000. Johns Hopkins reports 120,393.
Cases hit 2,388,153 with 31,496 additional ones Monday. Last Monday, there were 425 additional deaths and 20,879 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 4,327.
New York reported the most deaths, 53, on Monday after 43 Sunday and 15 on Saturday – the lowest since the pandemic and a record 799 in one day in April. Second was No. 3 Massachusetts with 16. Top ten states' total was 165. Their daily increases were: No. 2 New Jersey with 33, No. 4 Illinois with 24, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 3, No. 6 Michigan with 7, No. 8 Connecticut with 3.
No. 12 Georgia added 5. Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 20th place, rising past North Carolina, with an increase of 6.
One week ago Tuesday in the United States, there were 119,139, two weeks ago there were 114,148, three weeks ago there were 108,299, four weeks ago 100,800, five weeks ago 93,750, six weeks ago 83,920, seven weeks ago 72,450, eight weeks ago 59,418, nine weeks ago 45,641, 10 weeks ago 30,156, 11 weeks ago 15,561, 12 weeks ago 5,161, 13 weeks ago 957, 12 weeks ago 121, 15 weeks ago 30, 16 weeks ago 9, 17 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 9.4 percent of the 3,878 additional deaths – a figure that has been declining – and 25.9 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 37,312. The additional death toll Sunday was 3,338.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 748 deaths after 601 deaths Sunday. The record is 1,492 on June 4. The total is 51,407 compared with 37,312 two weeks ago. Brazil added 24,358 cases after a record 55,209 Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,111,348 -- almost half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported a 759 more deaths late Monday compared with 1,044 Sunday as well as 5,343 cases. The record was 1,092 on June 4. The nation's deaths have risen from 14,053 to 22,584 in two weeks into seventh place.
India reported 426 deaths after 426 Sunday to rise to 14,015 in eighth place, compared 7,473 two weeks ago. The Asian nation also reported 13,540 cases after a record 15,083 Sunday. Five European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased from 43 deaths to 15 – among the lowest ever for third place with 42,647 – behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 23 – the lowest the first deaths were reported in late February after 24 Sunday. No. 4 Spain added 1 death each Monday and Sunday, and 7 Saturday after not reporting any since April 2. No. 5 France climbed by 23 Monday after 7 Sunday – the lowest since the start of the pandemic in mid February and a high of 1,494. Gaining 7 was No. 11 Germany, which was displaced from the top 10 earlier last week by Iran, which reported 119 deaths and is now No. 9. Belgium hasn't reported any data since Saturday and dropped to 10th.
Russia is in third place in the world in cases with 592,280, including an additional 7,600, behind the United Stated and Brazil. The nation added 95 more deaths in 13th place.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," and didn't report any data since Thursday, announced 69 deaths for a total of 5,1,22 in 16th. Neighboring Norway reported 4 deaths to rise to 248 as well as 6 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 18th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 22 cases Tuesday. The 57 cases one week ago Sunday were the highest since 89 on April 13.
