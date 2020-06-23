Coronavirus spikes with 3,286 more cases, 64 more deaths

West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 2,532, an increase of 49. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 2,331 to 2,387 followed by Boynton Beach at 1,044 from 1,021, Boca Raton at 1,042, up from 1,017, Delray Beach at 752 from 735. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 803, an increase of 12, followed with Stuart with 726 vs. 709.