Coronavirus spikes with 3,286 more cases, 64 more deaths

Coronavirus is continuing to surge in Florida, rising by 3,286 cases in one day and deaths by 64 to 3,227, including 8 in Palm Beach County to 476, the Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The state's dashboard has been showing 3,228 but a media relations official told WPTV-TV that they have been "having some problems with the dashboard" and to rely on the state report. Including nonresidents, the death toll is 3,333, a figure that the state is not reporting.
The cases were 402 more than Monday's increase of 2,926. The record was 4,049 set Saturday. Earlier increases were a previous mark of 3,822 Friday after a 3,207 record Thursday. In addition, there was a record 2,783 one week ago Tuesday.
There has been a dramatic decline in the median age, which is now 43 overall, one less than Monday. In addition, the positive rate has risen to 6.4 percent for all tests compared 6.2 percent Monday and 5.3 in the past week.
The daily positive rate was 14.1 percent when comparing total tests and cases over one day on the state's dashboard through Monday. The positive rate of first-time test takers was 10.89 percent for 24 hours through 11:59 p.m. Monday, according to the state's daily report.
Testing has ramped up, including massive sites throughout Florida as well a nursing homes, jails and farm workers, and the state has eased restrictions.
For 11 of the 12 days, more than 2,000 cases have been reported, with the only exception 1,758 one week ago Monday.
Cases have climbed to 103,503 since the first two were announced on March `1.
The one-week increase for all cases was 23,394, for 29.2 percent.
South Florida had 1,308 new cases, which is 40.4 percent of state total, including 237 in Palm Beach County, 583 in Miami-Dade and 417 in Broward. In the Treasure Coast area there, there were 71 more cases – 13 in Indian River, 23 in St. Lucie, 29 in Martin and 6 in Okeechobee.
Palm Beach County's record of 391 was set one week ago Sunday. Palm Beach County's total is 11,080, third behind Broward with 11,744. Miami-Dade is in first place with 26,822 cases.
Palm Beach County has risen by 1,918 cases in one week for a 20.7 percent gain. Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 315 cases for 24.3 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 268 for 27.3 percent, Indian River County by 188 for 80.3 percent and Okeechobee County by 61 for 31.2 percent.
The number of tests reported: 23,298 compared with 28,207 the day before. So there were fewer tests but more positive results from the day before.
Total tests reached 1,641,838 with 1,537,249 negative results.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 3.1 percent in the state compared with 5.2 percent in the United States and 5.1 percent worldwide, which neared 479,000 deaths and passed 9.3 million cases Tuesday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 4.3 percent, compared with Broward at 3.2 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.4 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.4 percent in St. Lucie, 3.6 percent in Indian River and 1.4 percent in Martin.
Palm Beach County, which gained 9 deaths last Monday, has been second in the state for deaths behind Miami-Dade.
The deaths rose by 12 in the state Monday, 17 Sunday and 40 on Saturday. Last Tuesday the state increase was 55.
In the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie increased by one to 42, Martin by 2 to 22 and Indian River remained at 15. Okeechobee has zero deaths.
The state record for increase is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 – once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state with 902, a rise of 18. Broward has 377, a rise of 4. In fourth place is Lee with 149 and no change.
Thirty-three of the 64 deaths were in South Florida for a total of 1,834, of 56.6 percent, though the population only comprises 30 percent of the state total.
Deaths rose by 234 in the state over seven days for 7.8 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 38 for 8.7 percent. The U.S. figure is 3.6 percent with the world at 6.1 percent.
A 17-year-old boy from Pasco County, who was counted as a confirmed case Friday, is now the youngest person to die from the coronavirus, joining two women in the 15-24 age class from Palm Beach County (22) and Miami-Dade County (23). Eighteen people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest are two 104-year-old women, including one from Sarasota on Saturday and the previous from Hillsborough. A total of 1,162 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older in data. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 33 percent age 55 and older – compared with 40 percent two weeks ago – and 1`0 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 1,385 cases of infants to 4 years old and 54 were hospitalized. From ages 5-14, there are 2,939, with 46 in the hospital at one time.
Palm Beach County's death count is tied with New Mexico at 476, and higher than 17 states. Delaware, which had been behind Palm Beach County with 504, had a rise of 69, including 67 deaths that hadn't been counted since April.
Palm Beach County had six deaths verified Tuesday – 3 women and 3 men ranging from 59 to 99. Martin County had one listed as a 93-year-old woman and in St. Lucie an 81-year-old woman.
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 2,532, an increase of 49. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 2,331 to 2,387 followed by Boynton Beach at 1,044 from 1,021, Boca Raton at 1,042, up from 1,017, Delray Beach at 752 from 735. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 803, an increase of 12, followed with Stuart with 726 vs. 709.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 2 to 96 compared to only 3 on May 31.
The state doesn't list total deaths by city.
Palm Beach County has 11,180 cases out of 125,379 total tested for 8.9 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 26,822 positive cases out of 265,159 tested for 10.1 percent, and Broward is second with 11,744 cases and 168,519 tested for 7.0 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 1,611 of 14,847 for 10.9 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 1,249 positive out of 19,773 for 6.3 percent, Indian River with 422 out of 11,590 for 3.6 percent and Okeechobee with 256 out of 2,906 for 8.8 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.
A total of 13,325 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 206 more than the day before and a rise from 12,206 last Tuesday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Including nonresidents in Pam Beach County, the number is 1,583 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 31, followed by 155 total in St. Lucie, which is an increase of 1; Martin with 150, which is an increase of 4; Indian River with 51, with no increase, and 24 in Okeechobee, which is an increase of 1.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has said there is sufficient hospital bed capacity in the state, including intensive care units. In addition, hospitals can turn regular beds into ones for intensive car.
More than half of the deaths, 1,707, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 205 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 34 and Palm Beach County rose by 6.
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 58 ahead of Louisiana, which added 25 Tuesday, according to Worldometers.info.
Florida has 151 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 373 per million. New York, which represents 26 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,610 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 61.4 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death toll at 123,473 with 863 additional deaths Tuesday after 363 Monday. There have been 14 days in a row of deaths under 1,000. Johns Hopkins reports 121,176..
Cases hit 2,424,168 with 36,015 additional ones Tuesday. Last Tuesday, there were 849 additional deaths and 25,607 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 4,341.
Of states in the top 10 for deaths, California reported the most with 68 for seventh place.
Their daily increases were: No. 1 New York with 46, No. 2 New Jersey with 51, No. 4 Illinois with 36, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 42, No. 6 Michigan with 12, No. 8 Connecticut with 14. The top 10 states' total was 374.
No. 12 Georgia added 40. Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 20th place, with an increase of 8.
One week ago Tuesday in the United States, there were 119,139, two weeks ago there were 114,148, three weeks ago there were 108,299, four weeks ago 100,800, five weeks ago 93,750, six weeks ago 83,920, seven weeks ago 72,450, eight weeks ago 59,418, nine weeks ago 45,641, 10 weeks ago 30,156, 11 weeks ago 15,561, 12 weeks ago 5,161, 13 weeks ago 957, 12 weeks ago 121, 15 weeks ago 30, 16 weeks ago 9, 17 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 15.8 percent of the 5,465 additional deaths – a figure that has been declining – and 25.9 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 27,127. The additional death toll Monday was 3,880.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 1,364 deaths after 748 deaths Monday. The record is 1,492 on June 4. The total is 52,771 compared with 38m497 two weeks ago. Brazil added 40,131 cases after a record 55,209 Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,51,479 -- almost half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 793 more deaths late Tuesday compared with 759 Monday as well as 6,288 cases. The record was 1,092 on June 4. The nation's deaths have risen from 14,649 to 23,377 in two weeks into seventh place.
India reported 468 deaths after 312 Monday to rise to 14,483 in eighth place, compared 7,719 two weeks ago. The Asian nation also reported a record 15,665 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths increased from 43 deaths to 280 for third place with 42,927 – behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 18 – the lowest the first deaths were reported in late February after 23 Monday.
No. 4 Spain has added one death for three days. No. 5 France climbed by 57 Tuesday after 23 Monday and a high of 1,494.
No. 10 Belgium, which had reported statistics for two days, announced 17 deaths.
No. 11 Germany, which was displaced from the top 10 earlier last week by Iran, added 17. No. 10 Iran reported 121 deaths.
Russia is in third place in the world in cases with 599,705, including an additional 7,425 behind the United States and Brazil. The nation added 153 more deaths in 14th place, 45 behind Peru, which added 181.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, reported 39 deaths for a total of 5,161 in 16th. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths to remain at 248 as well as 21 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 18th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 12 cases Wednesday. The 57 cases one week ago Sunday were the highest since 89 on April 13.
Scripps Only Content 2020