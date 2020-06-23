Dolphins announce July movie slate at Hard Rock Stadium

June 23, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT - Updated June 23 at 10:08 PM

Get ready to spend July at the movies with the Miami Dolphins.

After a successful opening week with several sold-out shows, the team announced Tuesday an additional slate of movies being shown at the Outdoor Theaters at Hard Rock Stadium as a way for people to return to the movies and remain socially distant during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fourteen films are on tap in July, including classics like "Jaws" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial."

Seven movies will be shown on the screens inside the stadium, which serves as a drive-in theater, while another seven will be shown at the open-air theater outside the stadium.

The movies span a range of genres from the last four decades, among them the 1980s time-traveling comedies "Back to the Future" and "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," the Miami-set action sequel "2 Fast 2 Furious" and the animated children's film "Inside Out."

"Apollo 13" will be shown on the Fourth of July.

People sit outside Hard Rock Stadium to watch a movie during the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The outdoor theater offers a safe way for residents to safely get out of their homes and remain socially distant.
The theater inside Hard Rock Stadium can accommodate up to 145 vehicles, while the open-air theater can host up to 400 guests in small groups near the fountain plaza.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Beginning July 2, a dinner and movie ticket package will be available, including a private dining experience that includes a three-course meal with options for adults and children.

Outdoor Theaters at Hard Rock Stadium Schedule

DateMovie Year RatingTheaterShowtime
July 2"Jaws" 1975 PGIn-Stadium7:30 p.m.
July 3 "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" 1982 PGIn-Stadium7:30 p.m.
July 3"The Neverending Story"1984PGOpen-Air7:30 p.m.
July 4"Apollo 13"1995PG-13Open-Air6:30 p.m.
July 5"Creed"2015PG-13In-Stadium7:30 p.m.
July 5"Space Jam"1996PGOpen-Air7:30 p.m.
July 9"John Wick"2014RIn-Stadium7:30 p.m.
July 9"Palm Springs" 2020Not Yet RatedOpen-Air7:30 p.m.
July 10"Back to the Future" 1985PGIn-Stadium7:30 p.m.
July 10"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure"1989PGOpen-Air7:30 p.m.
July 11"Black Panther"2018PG-13In-Stadium7:30 p.m.
July 11"2 Fast 2 Furious"2003PG-13Open-Air7:30 p.m.
July 12"Jerry Maguire"1996RIn-Stadium7:30 p.m.
July 12"Inside Out"2015PGOpen-Air7:30 p.m.

