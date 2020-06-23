Indian River County schools consider banning Confederate flag

It says, “students shall not, at school, on school property or at school-sponsored activities, display or transmit (in any medium including clothing, jewelry, posters, stickers, flyers or buttons) writings, images or symbols that are reasonably expected to be divisive, demeaning or offensive to any person or group or disruptive to the learning environment; including but not limited to writings, images or symbols associated with hate groups; that are obscene, slanderous or libelous; that are associated with intimidation, violence or violent groups; which advocate racial, ethnic or religious prejudice ( i.e., items that promote intolerance or confrontation, including the confederate flag or swastika) or that denigrate others on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability.”