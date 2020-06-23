LIVE: Palm Beach County considering face mask mandate

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Palm Beach County commissioners are meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to require face masks to be worn in public to help prevent the spread of the deasly coronavirus.
Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, said COVID-19 cases have "risen very, very rapidly" since the county entered Phase One of Florida's reopening plan on May 11.
"Our numbers are going in the wrong direction," Dr. Alonso said.
Alonso added that Palm Beach County is "above where we are supposed to be" under health guidelines.
"We have got to get these numbers down," Alonso said.
Commissioner Robert Weinroth said he was concerned that a mask mandate would cause people to let their guards down and "give up on" social distancing.
"You and I need to teach them to do both," Alonso told him.
Alonso said she wears a mask to protect herself and others.
"The people are not the problem," Alonso said. "It's the virus."
Commissioner Melissa McKinlay also asked about why the cases in the western communities have skyrocketed. Alonso attributed it to "high density living quarters."
Protesters could be heard interrupting the meeting at times, leading Mayor Dave Kerner to threaten to clear the chamber floor if it continued.
Florida topped more than 100,000 cases Monday. Currently there are nearly 11,000 confirmed cases in Palm Beach County, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Last month, the Village of Indiantown voted to require everyone where a face mask in public. It joins several other municipalities across South Florida.
