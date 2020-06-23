Moving company delivers 280K diapers to Junior League of Boca Raton

A South Florida moving company partnered with a local non-profit to help reduce the need for diapers in Palm Beach and Broward counties.
On Tuesday, All My Sons Moving and Storage delivered nearly 280,000 diapers to the Junior League of Boca Raton's diaper bank warehouse.
The diapers will then be distributed to more than 20 different local non-profits in our region.
The need has been increasing since COVID-19, and the Junior League says although this donation is great more is needed.
"One in three families in the U.S. can't afford to purchase diapers. The diaper need is the lack of funds to provide an adequate number of diapers to keep toddlers and babies clean, healthy and dry. And there is zero state or federally funded programs that provide assistance for diapers," said Ashley Craig, the co-chair of the Junior League of Boca Raton Diaper Bank.
According to the National Diaper Bank Network, the average family spends up to $100 a month on diapers.
Click here if you would like to donate to the Junior League of Boca Raton.
Related link:
Scripps Only Content 2020