Non-profit organization seeks volunteers to play with babies

Laughter and singing are common sounds at Hannah's Home of South Florida in Tequesta.
The little ones they care for have a full day of activities.
The organization is a non-profit that helps moms between the ages of 18 and 24 get back on their feet again.
Joanne Dively is the Chief Operating Officer. "Become a really great mom and the end goal they leave with an excellent career, long-term housing, and not living off society but they are strong, independent women," she said.
When the mothers go to work, volunteers usually help care for the babies.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers are staying home.
"We have a volunteer base of about 55. They are not all child care volunteers, some do desk work. We went from 55, I think yesterday we counted we have five active volunteers. We are in desperate need of volunteers," Dively said.
Volunteers to help feed the babies, play with them and change diapers.
"It is a state requirement that a level 2 background check is done. And that is a DCF fingerprinting process, you would call here and I would schedule that for you," she said.
There's also certain guidelines to follow due to the pandemic. "It's important to feed into the kids. Moms are trying to do their part, the babies are interacting with other babies more importantly they are being loved on by women that really want to make a difference in their life," Dively said.
If you're interested in volunteering your time, call 561-277-9823 or visit hannahshomesf.org.
