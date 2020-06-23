Palm Beach County commissioners mandate face masks in public

"You could have at least listened, at least faked it, but you know," Diaz said. "You already made a decision. You do not care about 'We the People.' It's pathetic. It breaks my heart, because I would die for that flag, I would die for this country and I would die for the Constitution. And you guys are supposed to uphold the Constitution. But, you know what? You didn't. You let 'We the People' down."