Palm Beach County considering face mask mandate

On Tuesday, the Palm Beach County Commission will discuss requiring face masks to be worn in public.
Last week, Commissioner Greg Weiss suggested the idea in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.
It’s still unclear how the proposal would be in enforced. Commissioners are expected to discuss the topic in greater detail during the next meeting at 9:30 a.m.
This week, Florida reached more than 100,000 cases. Currently there are nearly 11,000 confirmed cases in Palm Beach County according to the Florida Department of Health.
Last month the Village of Indiantown voted to require everyone where a face mask in public. It joins several other municipalities across South Florida in Miami Dade and Broward County
