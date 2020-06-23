Parents share concerns over potential hybrid schedule

Many parents are feeling a bit overwhelmed when it comes to their childrens' "distance learning."
The Palm Beach County School District is hosting town hall meetings every day this week to hear their concerns and answer questions about what learning will look like beginning in August.
Like most 6-year olds, Kindergartner Dylan Grodin's first year in school was cut short.
Dylan's father Josh said, "It wasn't virtual learning. Virtual learning is what they say it is. The learning stopped on, what was it, March 13? It was virtual engagement."
Josh and his wife Lauren noticed their son was falling behind with virtual learning.
Dylan's mother Lauren said, "Four days a week, 30 minutes of reading a story to them or letting them talk about a topic together but everything else he had a math assignment, a reading assignment, every single day that required us to sit with him and go through it and help him do it. Not all parents have the ability or resources or time to support that."
Both Josh and Lauren work full time.
"I was home for the first couple of weeks with both of the kids, 6 and 3, trying to navigate a new job, busier than I've ever been in my life trying to, all of us trying to navigate a new normal and it was so stressful," Josh said.
They are both physically back at work now and feel a hybrid schedule would not work for their son. They say they learned private schools near them are giving parents the option for full time in-class learning.
"But you look at the cost and its exorbitant. I mean you can't - it's so outside the realm of doable for most families," Josh said.
Lauren continues, "Undoubtedly they are at a disadvantage compared to other kids that are going to have full time school."
The district is hosting town halls all week to offer parents an outlet for information.
