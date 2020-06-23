5 people shot in suspected drive-by shooting, PBSO says

Five people were shot Tuesday night at a private park in the Concept Homes Development west of Lantana on Tuesday.
At around 8 p.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department responded to the shooting call at Lantana Road and Edgecliff Avenue and located five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Four of the victims were declared a trauma alert and taken to a trauma hospital for treatment.
The other victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
PBSO says it is believed that the suspect shot at the group while driving by.
Deputies have set up a perimeter and are currently searching the surrounding area.
The motive of the shooting is unknown.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
