State cases pass 100,000 milestone; no deaths reported in South Florida

West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 2,483, an increase of 53. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 2,286 to 2,331 followed by Boynton Beach at 1,021 from 1,002, Boca Raton at 1,017, up from 995, Delray Beach at 735 from 728. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 791, an increase of 8, followed with Stuart with 709 vs. 687.