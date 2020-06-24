Apparent hostage situation blocks off roads in Highland Beach

Several law enforcement units are at the scene of a possible hostage situation in Highland Beach on Wednesday evening, according to Delray Beach Police Department.
Police blocked off the area near US-1 and Linton Road in both directions for several hours. A1A reopened for traffic at the north city limits at around 8:20 p.m., according to a Boca Raton Police tweet.
Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said they have not been able to contact the person who is barricaded in the building at 3211 S. Ocean Blvd., and he believes others with the person are uninjured.
Boca Raton police, including its SWAT team, are also at the scene assisting Highland Beach and Delray Beach police. Florida Highway Patrol is handling traffic control.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
