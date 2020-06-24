BSO: Man kills wife with twin girls in home

A Pompano Beach man is accused of killing his wife with their two twin infants at home.
Philip Edwards, 31, was arrested Monday night on charges of second-degree murder, child neglect, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and probation violation.
Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said Edwards called 911 early Monday and claimed he found his wife shot to death in their Gardens Drive apartment.
When deputies arrived, they found Kathi Blankenberg, 35, dead inside.
The couple's twin daughters were also in the home, St. Louis said. The girls weren't hurt and were placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.
Edwards was arrested after deputies found several guns, including the one used in the shooting, inside his Mercedes-Benz, St. Louis said.
A motive for the killing wasn't revealed.
Edwards was being held without bond Tuesday at the main Broward County jail.
