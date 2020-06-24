Cops: Florida man stole $1M yacht, got stuck, abandoned it

Authorities say a Florida man stole a million-dollar yacht, then abandoned it after accidentally ramming it into some pilings.
Donnovan Russell Jester was charged with grand theft of a vessel on Thursday.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies say Jester stole the 46-foot 2019 Jeanneau Leader with a value of $899,179 back in March.
According to an arrest report, he cruised off, but slammed into four channel-marker pilings and quickly abandoned the boat, leaving it to drift into an oyster bed.
Deputies say they found a left thumbprint on the cabin door that was matched to Jester.
